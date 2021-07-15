BREAKING NEWS

Heart of America Basketball Unveils Inagural HOF Class

Pat StrathmanJuly 15, 2021

Heart of America Basketball Camps have been around since 1971. Never has the HOA had a Hall of Fame.

Until now.

To celebrate 50 years, Heart of America announced its inaugural Hall of Fame Class. The group features three influential people – Bob Murray, Ken Cochran, and Tom Collins.

A small contingent of people were in attendance for the ceremony, including Murray, who was able to accept a plaque. Members of the Cochran and Collins families received plaques on behalf of the two exceptional coaches.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

