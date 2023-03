Heart of America All-League Selections Announced

Jackson Schneider March 15, 2023

The Heart of America League announced its All-League selections for girls and boys basketball. HEART OF AMERICA GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE TEAM 2022-2023 1ST TEAM LILLIE VEER BEREAN ACADEMY SENIOR KALEIGH O’BRIEN REMINGTON SENIOR SUTTYN HARRIS INMAN FRESHMAN LOGAN STUCKY SEDGWICK JUNIOR RORI MILES BENNINGTON SOPHOMORE TAYTON SMITH BEREAN ACADEMY SENIOR KEALA WILSON ELL-SALINE SENIOR 2ND TEAM KATE ROWLAND STERLING SENIOR KELSEY KOONTZ BEREAN ACADEMY SENIOR ADDY PATRICK MOUNDRIDGE FRESHMAN GRACE HETT MARION JUNIOR PAYTEN DEBOLD BENNINGTON SENIOR EMILY O’BRIEN REMINGTON FRESHMAN FLORA MORGAN BEREAN ACADEMY SOPHOMORE HONORABLE MENTION BRI HOCHSTETLER REMINGTON JUNIOR KOLBIE BARTLETT BENNINGTON JUNIOR KINDALL ELMORE MOUNDRIDGE SENIOR ADDIE FITCH SEDGWICK SENIOR CAMMI UNRUH MOUNDRIDGE FRESHMAN EMILY DURST MOUNDRIDGE SENIOR MACKENZIEY ALVAREZ TRINITY CATHOLIC JUNIOR BAYLEIGH SCHNEIDER ELL-SALINE JUNIOR HEART OF AMERICA BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE TEAM 2022-2023 1ST TEAM LOGAN CHURCHILL MOUNDRIDGE SENIOR BLAKE HAMMEKE TRINITY CATHOLIC SENIOR ELI LAWSON BENNINGTON JUNIOR CREIGHTON KUKULA BEREAN ACADEMY SENIOR LANDON KAUFMAN MOUNDRIDGE SENIOR TANNER HECKEL INMAN JUNIOR ELI BRUNK INMAN SENIOR 2ND TEAM BARRETT MODDELMOG MOUNDRIDGE SOPHOMORE MISTER SMITH BENNINGTON JUNIOR GABE RIFFEL STERLING JUNIOR BROGAN ROWLEY ELL-SALINE SOPHOMORE SAGE MARTIN REMINGTON SENIOR ISAAC BRIAR STERLING JUNIOR JACKSON SCARLETT SEDGWICK JUNIOR HONORABLE MENTION MARSHALL JOHNSON ELL-SALINE JUNIOR CARSON GRAY STERLING JUNIOR TALON PICKERING BENNINGTON JUNIOR JACK LANNING MARION JUNIOR COLBY BEAGLEY STERLING JUNIOR

