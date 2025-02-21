Hearing For Proposed Changes to Meat and Poultry Inspection Regulations

A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to consider changes to the administrative regulations relating to meat and poultry inspection. The hearing will be held in person at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, as well as via video conferencing system.

According to the agency, they are proposing amendments to two regulations and the revocation of one existing regulation for the administration of the Kansas Meat and Poultry Inspection Act, K.S.A. 65-6a18, et seq. These proposed changes will incorporate the currently adopted federal code sections into a single, complete document that will allow the state meat and poultry inspection program’s regulatory scheme to remain at least equal to that of the federal inspection program.

A copy of the proposed regulation changes, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register to be provided with a video link; the registration is available in the notice of public hearing. Written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing on KDA’s public comment web page, or sent by email to [email protected] or by mail to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Attn: Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or [email protected].