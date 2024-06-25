Hearing for Proposed Changes to Livestock Regulations

A public hearing will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd, to consider changes to the administrative regulations relating to livestock movement and public livestock markets. The hearing will be held in person at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, as well as via video conferencing system.

The agency is proposing revisions to two regulations — K.A.R. 9-7-1 and K.A.R. 9-7-14 — relating to movement of livestock into or through Kansas, and revocation and replacement of regulations under Article 10 of KDA’s Kansas Administrative Regulations relating to public livestock markets. These changes reflect current management practices and standards of the livestock industry, update and modernize various requirements for public livestock markets and occasional livestock sales in Kansas, and organize the regulations to allow them to be more easily read and understood.

A copy of the proposed regulation changes, as well as an expanded notice of public hearing, may be accessed on the KDA website at agriculture.ks.gov/PublicComment. Anyone desiring to participate via video conference must pre-register to be provided with a video link; the registration is available in the notice of public hearing. Written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing on KDA’s public comment web page, or sent by mail to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Attn: Ronda Hutton, 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations in order to participate in the public hearing and may request a copy of the regulations in an accessible format. Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two working days prior to the hearing. For more information, including special accommodations or a copy of the regulations, please contact Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or [email protected].