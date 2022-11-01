Health Education Foundation Establishes Scholarship

A new scholarship is available for students entering the healthcare industry.

Salina Health Education Foundation (SHEF) – the parent company for Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program (SHFMRP) – has created the SFHC Scholarship fund for applications, for the first time since its creation earlier this year. This scholarship program honors former Board and Finance Committee members’ dedicated service to SHEF.

According to the organization, this scholarship will grant approximately $500 to student(s) planning to enter the practice of medicine, dentistry, behavioral health, pharmacy, optometry, healthcare ancillary services, or healthcare administration in the State of Kansas. People sixteen years of age or older who want to enter the healthcare profession in the state of Kansas are eligible.

“We would like to thank those Board and Finance Committee Members who have volunteered their time to build SHEF into the strong, impactful organization that it is today,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

“Their legacy will help future healthcare leaders in Kansas make contributions of their own in the field and in the lives of hundreds or even thousands of patients.”

Those interested in acquiring a degree in the healthcare field can visit salinahealth.org/scholarship-app to apply. The scholarship application will close on February 15th 2023