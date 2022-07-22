Health Department Urges COVID Precautions

With COVID cases beginning to spike again local health officials are recommending that masks be worn indoors in public and on public transportation. The guidance from the Saline County Health Department falls in line with CDC guidance per the county’s community level.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment moved Saline County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate from “moderate” to “high”, bypassing the “substantial” designation altogether.

According to the health department, based on the current level, recommendations are as follows:

Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.

The agency says vaccines are free, safe, effective, and widely available. Staying up-to-date on your vaccinations provides a significant amount of protection. Those who are up-to-date are less likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the virus, if they do contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, no vaccine is 100 percent guaranteed to prevent COVID.

With that in mind, they urge all residents to stay vigilant. Stay home if you are sick- especially when it comes to COVID. Get tested. Free tests are available at the Health Department and Salina Family Health Care Center. You can also order them online at COVID.gov/tests.

COVID is not as visible now, to be sure, but it is not over. Now is not the time for complacency