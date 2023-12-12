Health Department Seeking “Bosom Buddies”

The Saline County Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health Division is actively seeking community support for its newly launched “Bosom Buddies” program.

According to the organization, community members are invited to donate clean, gently used breastfeeding clothing and other lactation supplies to assist families in need.

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges new mothers face in breastfeeding,” said Erica Waters, RN, Maternal and Child Health Nurse and program head. “Our ‘Bosom Buddies’ program is a community-driven solution to provide essential supplies like nursing bras and baby-safe skin care products. These donations can make a huge difference in the lives of breastfeeding families in our area.”

The program was inspired by the shared experiences and communal spirit among parents. Waters shared her personal journey, which influenced the concept. “The idea for ‘Bosom Buddies’ came from my own experiences as a new mother, sharing and receiving support within a group of fellow parents. This initiative extends that spirit of sharing and support to the broader community.”

“Breastfeeding, while beneficial, can be challenging for many,” said Mona Hargrave, WIC Designated Breastfeeding Expert at the Health Department. “The ‘Bosom Buddies’ initiative provides a practical way for our community to support breastfeeding parents by ensuring they can access necessary supplies. This not only aids in the physical aspect of breastfeeding but also builds a network of care and support.”

For those interested in contributing to the “Bosom Buddies” program or seeking more information, please contact Erica at the Saline County Health Department at 785.826.6600 ext. 7326. Your donations are vital in supporting the health and well-being of both mothers and infants in Saline County.

This initiative is a testament to the Saline County Health Department’s dedication to nurturing the health of its community’s youngest members and providing support to mothers during their breastfeeding journey.

