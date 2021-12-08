Health Dept Planning Vaccination Event

The Saline County Health Department is offering COVID vaccinations next week.

According to the agency, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations for first, second, or booster doses for persons 18 years or older, will be available at Saline County Health Department on Thursday, December 16 by appointment only.

Call 785-826-6602 for an appointment.

Please bring your COVID vaccination card and insurance if applicable.

