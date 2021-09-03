Though the state recommends quarantine for those who are unvaccinated and attend a mass gathering of 500 or more like the Smoky Hill River Festival, the Saline County Health Department says it will not issue a quarantine order for those who attend the event.
The agency says those who attend are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing if at all possible, wear a mask when it is appropriate, wash hands often, and the like.
The length of quarantine varies depending on whether you have been tested for COVID-19.
- If you get tested , its negative and you have no symptoms, the quarantine period is 7 days.
- If you do not get tested, the quarantine period is 10 days provided you are symptom-free.
Those who have been vaccinated are advised to quarantine if they become symptomatic. In this case, the quarantine is 7 days.