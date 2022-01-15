Health Department Ends Contact Tracing

The organization says if you test positive for COVID, you should follow the KDHE isolation and quarantine guidance and alert any close contacts that they may have been exposed.

While contact tracing has ended, investigation will continue and isolation letters will be issued by request only. Those who require an isolation letter for work are encouraged to reach out to the health department directly.

Due to the extremely high caseload of residents testing positive for COVID-19, it is taking more than five days for the health department to contact positive cases.

Due to these circumstances, not everyone who tests positive will be contacted by the health department. The priority is now on contacting those who are under 18 or who have requested quarantine letters.

Employers should understand that due to the high caseload, their employees may not receive their letters in a timely manner. Employers should consider using positive test results and the KDHE guidelines to determine return dates for their employees.