Health and Wealth is Blooming

Goers at the Sunflower Heath and Wealth Fair were informed, serviced, and fed.

On Tuesday, the Tony’s Pizza Event Center hosted one of the biggest health and wellness inspired events for seniors. Every year the Sunflower Fair is held in Salina to benefit senior living.

North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging’s Meal Supervisor Linda Semple tells KSAL News, they have been preparing for this event since January 2024. She mentioned the 12 different workshops, sit-down luncheon and exhibitors such as pharmacies, flu-shots, blood pressure and legal advice the fair attendees were able to encounter.

Beatrice Jones was one of the 600 plus visitors. She comments how this fair is “very informative” and it is good experience for every senior. “This fair gave me more information on how to eat and drink more healthier and I loved all the speakers” said Jones. She is a volunteer for the North Central Kansas AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparents Program.

Eighteen different counties of the North Central Kansas region were recognized during the fair.

“Bob and Friends” performed and brought their special brand of music to the fair.

Sponsors that were highlighted were: Evergy, Salina Regional Health Foundation, Evco Wholesale Food Corporation, Flint Hills Foundation, Visit Topeka, KS State Bank and Grandma Hoerner’s.