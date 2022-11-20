Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.

Suluval was killed in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the semi were both transported to the hospital in Junction City with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 10:20 Saturday night on I 70 at milepost 311, about 13 miles east of Junction City.