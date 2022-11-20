Salina, KS

Now: 22 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 22 °

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver

Todd PittengerNovember 20, 2022

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle  wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old  Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.

Suluval was killed in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the semi were both transported to the hospital in Junction City with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 10:20 Saturday night on I 70 at milepost 311, about 13 miles east of Junction City.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Airplane Makes Belly Landing

A pilot and his two passenger were not hurt when their small airplane made a belly landing at the ai...

November 20, 2022 Comments

Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driv...

Top News

November 20, 2022

Donate to Salina Tech – Pay Less ...

Kansas News

November 19, 2022

Kansas Suppliers Power Artemis Rock...

Kansas News

November 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Airplane Makes Belly Land...
November 20, 2022Comments
Donate to Salina Tech –...
November 19, 2022Comments
Kansas Suppliers Power Ar...
November 19, 2022Comments
Care Packages to Soldiers...
November 18, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra