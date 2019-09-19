Near Head-On Injury Crash

A near head-on crash on a dusty Saline County road sends two men to the hospital with serious injuries.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Chris Giroux of Marquette was ejected from his truck while 40-year-old Randy Choitz of Salina had to be extricated from his work truck after the accident Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Waterwell and Burma Roads.

Both men told deputies that visibility was a factor in the crash on the white rock road.

Hughes says at about 12:05pm Giroux was eastbound on Waterwell in a pickup following a blue Dodge truck – as the dust cloud grew Choitz’s westbound truck entered the worsening conditions and they collided.

Both Chevrolet trucks sustained heavy front end damage and were towed from the scene.

Deputies say both men were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to Salina Regional Health Center with nonlife threatening injuries.

The unknown driver of the blue Dodge truck did not stop, and may not even realized there was a crash.