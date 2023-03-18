Head-On Crash Kills Three

A head-on crash on a highway near the Pratt County community of Preston, Kansas, killed two adults and juvenile.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling south on K 61 Highway. For an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2014 For Fusion head-on.

Both drivers were killed. They are identified as:

32-year-old William Stevens from Woodward, Oklahoma. Driver of Taurus.

30-year-old Joshua Townsell from Omaha, Nebraska. Driver of Fusion.

A juvenile passenger in the Fusion was also killed in the crash.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at around 2:50 on K 61 Highway at milepost 15.5, or two miles north of Preston, Kansas.