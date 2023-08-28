Head Coaches Selected for 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl

Wamego’s Weston Moody and McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich to lead 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl teams

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of Weston Moody, Wamego, and Jace Pavlovich, McPherson, as the next head coaches of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas. The head coaches are selected from the group of assistant coaches in the previous year’s game. This selection is determined by a vote from the previous coaching staff, camp directors, trainers, and managers.

The East team will be led by Wamego High School Head Coach, Weston Moody. Coach Moody is entering his sixth season as the Head Coach at Wamego High School, where he has compiled an overall record of 38-15. Wamego is coming off a 12-1 season that included their first ever state championship game appearance in 2022. Coach Moody was named the 4A Coach of the Year by multiple outlets following his program’s historic 2022 season.

“I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” said East Head Coach Weston Moody. “I’m humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family.”

McPherson High School Head Coach Jace Pavlovich will lead the 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl West team. Coach Pavlovich is entering his ninth season as the Head Coach at McPherson High School where he has put together a career record of 72-18. Pavlovich enters the 2023 season tied with Tom Young as the program’s all-time wins leader. The Bullpups finished 10-2 during the 2022 season.

“I am honored and privileged to be chosen to lead the West squad this year,” said West Head Coach Jace Pavlovich. “To have the privilege of being a small part of this great event and to help in the noble cause it represents is a dream come true. I am grateful for being chosen, but the credit should rest with the outstanding players, coaches, and administrators at McPherson High School. Westside!”

The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth is returning to Emporia on June 29, 2024, for the sixth time and first since 2016. The West Team won the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth, 21-20, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Hays, Kansas. The West now holds a 31-17-2 advantage all-time and has not lost since 2018, with four wins and a tie (2022) since the last East victory in 2018.

“We’re excited to have both of these great coaches associated with our organization,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director, B.J. Harris. “To be selected by your peers is an honor and reflects the type of skill and character both Coach Moody and Coach Pavlovich possess. We’re looking forward to working with both as we continue to grow the Kansas Shrine Bowl and maximize our impact on Shriners Children’s.”

For more history of the Kansas Shrine Bowl and information on how to donate, please visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

Contact the Kansas Shrine Bowl

PO Box 53, Spring Hill, KS 66083

(913) 602-8656

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an East vs. West, statewide all-star high school senior football game put on each year by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has sent over $3.7M to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer since 1974. Host cities have included Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg, Dodge City and Hutchinson. Beginning in 1974, the flagship event has been the East/West All-Star Football Game. As of 2023, the West leads the series with 31 wins, the East has 17 wins, and there have been two ties. Notable alumni include NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, former All-Pro Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson, former All-Pro NFL Defensive Back Terrance Newman, former Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Mark Simoneau and many others.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl also includes the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp and Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp. Additional events include the Shriners Hospital Experience, Participant Appreciation Banquet, Parade, Golf Tournament and more.

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.