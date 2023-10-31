Head Coach Jerome Tang Previews Exhibition Opener

Listen to Jerome Tang’s Press Conference | Press Conference Quotes (.pdf)



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang met with the media on Tuesday morning (October 31) to preview the Wildcats’ exhibition game against Emporia State on Wednesday night (November 1) at Bramlage Coliseum. Links to the audio and a transcript of Tang’s availability are above.

K-State will welcome Emporia State for its lone exhibition game at 7 p.m., CT on Wednesday night. This will mark the sixth time the two programs have met in exhibition play with the Wildcats posting an 86-49 win in their last matchup on October 25, 2019.

K-State is 72-21 all-time in exhibition play, including 55-9 at home and 49-9 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Hornets, under sixth-year head coach Craig Doty, return 6 players, including 4 starters, from a team that posted a 23-9 overall record and advanced to the second round of the Division II Tournament.

Tickets can be purchased through the Athletics Ticket Office by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), by logging in online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, and in-person at the main southwest Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

On what he wants to see from the team tomorrow night…

“We were trying to develop consistency, right? Like I go to Chick-fil-A, do y’all go to Chick-fil-A? But why do we go? It’s good. We know what we’re gonna get, right? We know what we’re gonna get. We know what it’s gonna taste like, we know the kind of service we’re gonna get, that lemonade is gonna be the same, and people pay for that. I tell them all the time, I’d rather have a guy who I know exactly what I’m getting from every day rather than one day I get 25 points and 15 rebounds the next day, I get 2 points and 5 fouls because you don’t know what to expect. So, we’re looking for our team, individuals on the team to give consistent effort and consistent production so that we can learn to depend and count on.”

On his excitement for playing in Bramlage Coliseum…

“Man, I’m fired up. I heard that the student tickets have sold [out] and so, man those are my people. We have the best students in the country and I’m so thankful for them. I’m so thankful for everything that they do, not just showing up in Bram, but how they impact our community and they raise money for so many different philanthropies and I’m happy that they allow me to be a small part of that.”