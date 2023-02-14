Salina, KS

Hays Sweeps Abilene on Valentine’s Day

Trent SanchezFebruary 14, 2023

pictured is Sammy Stout, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Hays 52 Abilene Cowgirls 23

ABILENE – The Hays Lady Indians used an 18-2, 2nd quarter to pull away in their victory at Abilene Tuesday night. Hays was led by Sophomore, Molly Martin, who finished with a game high 15 points.  The Cowgirls fell to 2-15 with the loss while Hays improved to 10-7 with the win.

Hays led 13-9 at the end of the 1st quarter.  The Cowgirls scored the first 2 points of the 2nd quarter but the Lady Indians would score 18 straight points to end the first half.  Hays increased their lead to 46-18 after three quarters and there was a running clock for part of the final quarter.

Abilene was led by Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with a team-high 12 points.  She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

Abilene Cowboys 60  Hays 44

ABILENE – Seniors, Chason VanDerWege and Keamonie Archie proved to be too much for the Cowboys Tuesday night.  VanDerWege finished with a game-high 21 points and Archie totaled 18 in the victory.  The Indians have now won 5 of 6 games and are 10-7 on the season.

Hays led 15 to 11 at the end of the 1st quarter and 33-23 at halftime.  The Indians got up by as many as 18, at 41-23 with around 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.  The Cowboys used a 12-0 run to pull to within 41-35 with 2:01 to play in the 3rd and would trail 45-37 after three quarters.

Abilene was led on the night by Senior, Triston Cottone, who finished with a team-high 12 points.  Senior, Grant Waite, scored 11 points and was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.  The Cowboys will host Clay Center on Senior Night on Friday.

