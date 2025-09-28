Hays Police Officer Killed

A Hays Police Officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call late Saturday night.

According to the City of Hays, at 10:58 pm Saturday the Hays Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 2200 block of Downing Street.

Upon arrival, the suspect fired at the responding officer. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene.

There are no additional suspects being sought in connection to this investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation.