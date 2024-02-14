Hays Outlast Cowboys for the 54-47 Victory

pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Hays 53 Abilene Cowgirls 27

HAYS: The Hays Lady Indians used a 20-0 second half run to pull away from Abilene Tuesday night. Hays got a huge night from 6’ Junior, Katie Linenberger, who finished with a game-high 20 points. The Lady Indians also got double-figures from Freshman, Morgan Armbruster, who finished with 11 points. All of her points came in the second half.

Abilene was able to stay into the 3rd quarter. Claira Dannefer, capped a 7-0 run to pull the Cowgirls to within 28-21 with 4:18 to play in the quarter. Hays then put the game away with a 20-0 run to take a 48-21 lead with 5:38 to play.

Dannefer led Abilene in scoring, she finished with 9 points. The Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the game were Seniors, Hannah Walter and Adin Bruna. Walter finished with 8 points. Bruna didn’t score but started for the second straight game and made things happen for her team with her hustle.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 6 14 21 27 (0-17)

𝗛𝗮𝘆𝘀 11 24 41 53 (12-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Claira Dannefer 9, P.O.G. Hannah Walter 8, Callie Powell 6, Sammy Stout 3, Kit Barbieri 1, P.O.G. Adin Bruna

𝗛𝗮𝘆𝘀: Katie Linenberger 20, Morgan Armbruster 11, Kenlee Winter 5, Riley Dreher 5, Zoe Winter 4, Molly Martin 3, Brygette Ross 2, Molly Buckles 2

Hays 54 Abilene Cowboys 47

HAYS: The Hays Indians outlasted Abilene Tuesday night to improve to 11-6 on the season. Abilene fell to 14-3, with all of their losses to teams either 5A or 6A. Hays inside/outside combination of Center, Dawson Ruders and Guards, Trey Oakley and Edwin Muller was just too much to overcome. Abilene got a huge performance from Senior, Brax Fisher, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

Hays led by 7 points at halftime and used an 11-2 run at the end of the 3rd quarter to stretch their lead to 41-31. Abilene used a 7-0 run to start the final quarter to pull to within 41-38 on a bucket by Stocton Timbrook with 5:00 to play. Hays countered with a 9-2 run and the Cowboys would get no closer than 5 the rest of the night.

The Indians got a team-high 15 points from 6’5” Sophomore, Dawson Ruder. They also got double-figures from Trey Oakley 14 and Edwin Muller 13 points. Abilene will travel to Clay Center on Friday to face the Tigers.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 11 18 31 47 (14-3)

𝗛𝗮𝘆𝘀 14 25 41 54 (11-6)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Brax Fisher 24, Tyler Holloway 6, Stocton Timbrook 5, Keaton Hargrave 5, Ian Crump 4, Zach Miller 3

𝗛𝗮𝘆𝘀: Dawson Ruder 15, Trey Oakley 14, Edwin Muller 13, Jack Weimer 7, Izaac Fox 5