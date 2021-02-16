Hays Defeat Cowboys 59-45 to Remain Undefeated; Cowgirls fall 38-22

Hays Lady Indians 38 Abilene Cowgirls 22

The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start in the opening quarter in their loss to Hays. Joy Clemence hit a three-pointer to give Abilene a 7-2 lead with 5:26 to play in the first quarter. The excitement was short-lived though, Hays countered with a 14-0 run to finish the quarter and led 17-7 as the two teams headed to the second.

Abilene and Hays have struggled to score all season and it showed in the second quarter as there was only five combined points. Hays took a 20-9 lead into halftime. They increased their lead to 25-13 after the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians got up by as many as 19 points and went on to win by 16. Hays improved to 6-11 with the victory. Abilene fell to 3-12 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led by Abi Lillard, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Hays was led by Jersey Johnson, who totaled 11 in the victory.

Hays Indians 59 Abilene Cowboys 45

The Hays Indians entered Tuesday’s match-up with Abilene 17-0 and ranked #1 in Class 5A and they did not disappoint. Hays led from start to finish and will play for the W.A.C. Title Friday night at Garden City.

The Indians jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept Abilene at arms length through-out the night. The Cowboys never had an answer for Hay’s Jace Linneberger. The 6’6” Junior, entered the game averaging 14.8 ppg but exploded for 23 in the victory over Abilene. Linneberger was joined inside by 6’6” Senior, Dayln Schwart, who finished with 12 points. The Indians also got double-figures from Carson Kieffer, who totaled 10 points.

Hays led 29-20 at halftime and 42-31 at the end of the third quarter. The Indians got up by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter on their way to their 14 point victory.

The Cowboys with the loss fell to 8-5 and now has lost two straight games and three of four overall. Abilene will host Clay Center Friday night, as they return to NCKL action.