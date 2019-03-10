Hays Author to Sign Books at Salina Library

A Kansas author will host a book signing event in Salina.

According to the Salina Public Library, Patricia Pettit Hill of Hays will sign copies of her young adult fantasy novel “Ishi, Deshi and Hank: Discovering Bigfoot” from 1-3 p.m. on March 16th.

Ishi, Deshi, and Hank first meet at a campground in Michigan. Though from different backgrounds, they soon find themselves working together in the pursuit of a mysterious bigfoot creature. They experience strange sightings, time loops and dimensional shifts. The three finally discover the bigfoot and eventually learn everything about the shape-shifting creature.

Hill has an associate degree from Garden City Community College. She is retired from the federal government.