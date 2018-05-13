Hayes, McHenry Propel Mustangs to State Runner-up Finish

For the fourth time in the last six years, Salina Central claimed the Class 5A state doubles championship.

Senior Will Hayes and freshman Reed McHenry held off Maize’s Chase Schreiner and Tanner Ohnmeis, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to power Salina Central to a second-place team finish. Valley Center edged Central, compiling 34 points to SC’s 31. Maize finished third with 26.

Hayes and McHenry went into the tournament with a 34-1 record, earning the top seed for No. 1 doubles. The dynamic duo handled Eisenhower’s Nathan Watson and Tyler McGreevy, 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the title match.

The other doubles squad of McCabe Green and Chase Courbot took ninth, getting a 9-3 decision over Bishop Carroll’s Ty Stranghoner and Johnny Steven.

Salina South’s lone entry in the tournament was Carson Harris, who roared back in the consolation bracket to take on Salina Central’s Max Shaffer. After splitting in singles play the previous two weeks, Shaffer won the tilt Saturday.

Class 4A

Smoky Valley placed third with two doubles squads in the top seven. Nick Reinert and Johnann Schrader took fifth, defeating Craig Koch and Jason Wilson of Andover Central 9-8 (7-2). Matt and Jacob Lucas finished seventh, beating Phillip Voegeli and Ronan Boyle of Hayden 9-3. Cole Brumbaugh placed 10th in singles, falling to Abilene’s Jase West 9-7.

McPherson won the team championship. Nolan Schrader and Kaden Stewart won the doubles title, downing Andover’s Jason Reilly and Jason Thompson 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Jarrod Novack placed second in singles, losing to Collegiate’s Wonjoon Choo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Andrew Snell finished third, edging Ark City’s Piece Klaassen 7-6 (7-3). Doubles team of Jackson Schrader and Rhett Edmonson finished 10th.

Class 3-2-1A

Last year, Sacred Heart’s Charlie Skidmore and Trace Leners didn’t play tennis. Now, they are state placers. The duo won five consecutive matches en route to a fifth-place finish in doubles play. Skidmore and Leners nipped Hesston’s Jorge Morales and Jeb Carlson 9-8.

Ellsworth’s Joey Oberle claimed third in singles, defeating Sterling’s William Weiner 6-4, 6-2.

(photo from coach Mike Goll)