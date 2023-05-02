Haydn Brown named NAIA Baseball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Haydn Brown (SR/Gardnerville, Nev.) of Kansas Wesleyan University has been named as the NAIA Baseball National Player of the Week. Players of the week are evaluated on their performance during the week prior to the announcement. Each player is selected out of a pool of conference and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents) award winners.

Haydn Brown had an incredible weekend for the Coyotes, helping KWU go 3-0 and clinch the program’s first KCAC Championship since the 2011 season. In three games, Brown went 9-of-11, batting .818, and had a .857 on-base percentage. He slugged at 2.273 for the week. He just missed the cycle in the second game of the series, only needing a single. He drove in 10 runs on the week, homered in every game, and twice on Sunday. His second homer of the day broke a 4-4 tie as the Coyotes pulled away in the final three innings for the win to clinch the conference.

National Award Nominees:

Matthew Gonzalez, Florida National, Jackson Kalisky, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Zac Demos, Benedictine (Kan.), Ian McCutcheon, Huntington (Ind.), Dawson Cortese, Dickinson State (N.D.), Angel Diaz, Webber International (Fla.), Roberto Garza-Nunez, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Bobby Cavin, Madonna (Mich.), Colton Stegman, Union (Ky.), Bobby Lada, William Carey (Miss.), Cole Robinson, Missouri Baptist, Sam Olsson, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Tyner Hughes, Cumberland (Tenn.), Samuel Fabian, Wayland Baptist (Texas), Hayden Brown, Jamestown (N.D.), Trevor Campbell, Indiana Southeast, and Eric Maffie, St. Francis (Ill.).