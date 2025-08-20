Hay Bale Fire Destroys Shed, Machinery

A metal shed with round hay bales and a swather were all destroyed by fire on Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9am, firefighters from RFD 2, 6 and McPherson County Rural Fire District 8 responded to an active fire at 6304 W. Thorstenberg Road.

Owner Miguel Contreras told deputies that 150, large round hay bales plus an unknown year/model Massey Ferguson swather and header were in the 60 x 80-foot shed.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be wet hays bales that spontaneously combusted. The owner is still calculating the cost to replace the shed. Value of the hay and machinery is listed at $52,000.

There were no injuries.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office