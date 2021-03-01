Haven Wildcats upset Smoky Valley in Substate Quarters

About a 45-minute fire delay that cleared the gym with 5:45 to play in the first quarter did not do much to slow down the determined Haven girls tonight as the Wildcats took one away on the road in Lindsborg, 41-32. Coming out of the delay with SV on top 6-2, Haven went on a quick 6-0 run followed by a Viking 8-0 run. When the smoke cleared from the opening quarter, it was a 15-10 SV lead. The Vikes’ dry spell on offense started in the second period when Haven outscored SV 11-4 to take a 21-19 halftime advantage. A third quarter score of 10-3 for Haven put them up 31-22 after three. It was a 10-10 fourth quarter as every time the Vikings hit for a few points, the Wildcats had the answer. Reese Roper led Haven with 17 followed by Maguire Estill with 12. Nobody had double figures for Smoky Valley, but seniors McKinley Johnson and Ellie Brumbaugh each had six with fellow senior Claire Broxterman chipping in five. Haven advances to play Halstead on Thursday in the Hesston substate.

Don Bengtson