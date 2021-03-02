Haven takes care of Vikings in Substate Quarterfinal

Getting off to a fast start, the third-seeded Haven Wildcats jumped on the Smoky Valley Vikings early to win 44-26 in Haven. Senior Zane Jacques scored the first seven points for the Wildcats. The Vikes did not score until a Ty Miller three at the 2:05 mark and it was 17-3 Haven after one. An 11-5 margin in the second quarter had the Cats up 28-8 at halftime. SV’s defense stiffened and held Haven without a score for the first five minutes of the third quarter but unfortunately only came up with one field goal themselves during that time. At the end of three it was 35-10. The Vikings outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the fourth but it was not enough to dent the final. Darby Roper led Haven with 13 while Dalton Schrag chipped in eight. For Smoky Valley’s cold shooting night, Jake Lucas and Haven Lysell had seven each and Vincent Pickering tallied six on two fourth-quarter treys. Smoky Valley’s season ends at 7-13 while Haven advances to the semifinals with a 16-5 record.

Don Bengtson