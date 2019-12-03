Hatter Earns KCAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

6-7 | So. | F | Andover, Kan.

Team Record: Week: 1-0 Overall: 7-2

Opponent Site W/L Score MM:SS Pts Reb Asst Bks Stl Field

Goals 3pt FG Free

Throws Team Opp. Bethany (Kan.) H W 85-71 24:54 23 10 0 0 0 10-13 3-6 0-0 Totals: 23 10 0 0 0 10-13 3-6 0-0 Averages: 23.0 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.769 0.500 0.000

Peyton Hatter had a breakout game for the Coyotes as KWU beat Bethany in the Coyotes’ only game of the week. He had his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, setting new career highs in both categories. He was 10-of-13 from the field, the most FGM by a KWU player in a game this season, and he also made 3 3-pointers in the game.

Defensive Player of the Week

Donovan Sinegal – University of Saint Mary

6-3 | Jr. | G | San Antonio, Texas