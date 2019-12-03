Hatter Earns KCAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan.— Peyton Hatter of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Donovan Sinegal of the University of Saint Mary have earned the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 25-Dec. 1 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
|Opponent
|Site
|
W/L
|Score
|MM:SS
|Pts
|Reb
|Asst
|Bks
|Stl
|Field
Goals
|3pt FG
|Free
Throws
|Team Opp.
|Bethany (Kan.)
|H
|W
|85-71
|24:54
|23
|10
|0
|0
|0
|10-13
|3-6
|0-0
|Totals:
|23
|10
|0
|0
|0
|10-13
|3-6
|0-0
|Averages:
|23.0
|10.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.769
|0.500
|0.000
Peyton Hatter had a breakout game for the Coyotes as KWU beat Bethany in the Coyotes’ only game of the week. He had his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, setting new career highs in both categories. He was 10-of-13 from the field, the most FGM by a KWU player in a game this season, and he also made 3 3-pointers in the game.
Singeal finished with four blocks, four defensive rebounds, and a steal in the Spires’ 74-69 victory over unbeaten Ottawa last week.
Previous Winners:
- Week One (Oct. 28): Tyler Zinn, Tabor (Offensive) | Jaylon Scott, Bethel (Defensive)
- Week Two (Nov. 4): Justin Criddle, Southwestern (Offensive) | Troy Baker, Southwestern (Defensive)
- Week Three (Nov. 11): Tyler Zinn, Tabor (Offensive) | Poe Bryant, Bethel (Defensive)
- Week Four (Nov. 18): Darryl Bowie, Ottawa (Offensive) | Jaylon Scott, Bethel (Defensive)
- Week Five (Nov. 25): Brooks Haddock, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Offensive) | Troy Baker, Southwestern (Defensive)