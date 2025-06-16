Harvest Fest Begins Tuesday

Harvest crews are slowly rolling into central Kansas wheat fields.
KSAL’s Harvest Fest 2025 begins Tuesday. All this week we will broadcast live from elevators across the area, tracking how harvest is going and handing out pizza and cold drinks to harvest crews.
Here is the complete schedule of locations and times:
- 6/17 11:30-1:30 Agri-Trails Co-Op Gypsum
- 6/17 4-6 Agri-Trails Co-Op Tampa
- 6/18 11-1 Agri-Trails Co-Op Chapman
- 6/18 4-6 Agri-Trails Co-Op Hope
- 6/19 11-1 MKC Marquette
- 6/19 4-6 Ellsworth Co-Op Ellsworth
- 6/20 11-1 MKC Lindsborg
- 6/20 4-6 Ellsworth Co-Op Kanopolis
- 6/23 11-1 Delphos Co-Op