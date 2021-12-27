Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 40 °

Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 27, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program. The game will not be rescheduled this season.

KU is currently looking for an opponent to fill the cancellation by Harvard to play this Wednesday, December 29, at Allen Fieldhouse. All tickets issued for the Harvard game will automatically be transferred with the details of the new opponent once that is finalized.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Harvard vs. Kansas Men’s Basketba...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December ...

December 27, 2021 Comments

“Noon Year’s Eve” to Ring In 2022

Top News

December 27, 2021

UPDATE: Hit and Run Driver Located

Top News

December 26, 2021

Tis the Season to Recycle

Kansas News

December 26, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tis the Season to Recycle
December 26, 2021Comments
Walk Off The Holidays Wit...
December 26, 2021Comments
3.9 Earthquake Early Sund...
December 26, 2021Comments
Hit and Run Driver Sought
December 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices