Harvard Professor to Speak at FHSU

A professor from Harvard University will speak at Fort Hays State University. Dr. Naomi Oreskes will speak on the topic of trusting science.

According to FHSU, the Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University will host the internationally known author and speaker next month.

Dr. Naomi Oreskes, a professor of the history of science at Harvard University, will give a presentation on her book “Why Trust Science?” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Robbins Center. She will be available to sign books after the presentation, which is free and open to the public.

Oreskes’ visit to FHSU is part of a more extensive book tour which will include a stop at the University of Kansas on April 5 and at Kansas State University on April 6.

Oreskes has authored or co-authored seven books and over 150 articles, essays, and opinion pieces, including Merchants of Doubt (Bloomsbury, 2010), The Collapse of Western Civilization (Columbia University Press, 2014), Discerning Experts(University Chicago Press, 2019), Why Trust Science? (Princeton University Press, 2019), and Science on a Mission: American Oceanography from the Cold War to Climate Change, (University of Chicago Press, forthcoming).

