Harris Posts Career Night to Lead No. 3 Kansas to 75-72 Victory

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored the last of his 14 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games.

Dajuan Harris Jr. scored a career-high 18 points for the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who led by a dozen points early in the second half but allowed the Red Raiders to make it close at the finish. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and Gradey Dick scored 11.

Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since February of 2021. Pop Isaacs added 18 points.

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) trailed 67-57 with seven minutes left but got within 71-70 on Lamar Washington’s layup with 1:43 remaining. Texas Tech trailed 73-72 in the final minute when Kevin McCullar Jr. stole the ball from Isaacs to set up Adams’ slam.

Kansas put together a strong offensive flurry toward the end of the first half, outscoring Texas Tech 11-2 over the final four minutes and taking a 43-36 lead at intermission. Adams keyed the surge with eight points, capped by a 10-footer in the lane.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks struggled down the stretch but showed enough poise in the final 75 seconds to hold on.

Texas Tech: Coach Mark Adams suffered his first home loss with the Red Raiders.

UP NEXT

Kansas: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.