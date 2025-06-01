Harnessing the Sun’s Energy

A new solar array at the Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is providing power to the City of Salina.

According to the City of Salina the solar panels, alongside other energy conservation measures (ECMs), are expected to generate over 118,000 kWh, which translates to $53,000 in annual savings the city can use to fund key community priorities, including upgraded infrastructure, environmental stewardship and enhanced public services.

The project at Kenwood Cove is part of a larger city-wide initiative in partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in sustainability and energy solutions, to address deferred maintenance and develop a strategic long-term plan. Other efforts include updates to facilities such as Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Smoky Hill Museum and Theatre Salina, underscoring the city’s emphasis on energy-efficient development and cultural enrichment.

“This partnership allowed the city to improve the longevity and reliability of our city infrastructure, while holding true to our dedication to fiscal responsibility and community wellbeing,” says Jacob Wood, Interim City Manager for the City of Salina.

Schneider Electric has been pivotal in assisting Salina’s renewable energy ambitions, applying its extensive experience in energy-saving technologies and strategic funding nationwide.

The City of Salina invites residents to attend the event and engage in conversations about long-term improvements. More details can be found on the city’s website or by contacting city representatives. This project reflects Salina’s focus on responsible energy practices and investments in community betterment, paving the way for future progress.