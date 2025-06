A Sunday afternoon accident sends a motorcycle rider to a Wichita hospital.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 62-year-old man from Lincoln, KS was injured after a 64-year-old male driver in a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer collided with the 2014 Harley in the intersection of S. 9th and Belmont on Sunday.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered injuries to his wrist, ribs and pelvis.

The accident which occurred around noontime remains under investigation.