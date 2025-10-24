Harley Motorcycle and Scuba Gear Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after the owner discovered his 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News sometime between last Sunday and this Thursday, someone entered a home and a outbuilding in the 300 block of S. 10th Street and stole several items.

Police say a 1980 Harley Sturgis edition motorcycle along with numerous DeWalt power tools were taken. Authorities also list two firearms are missing which includes a 12-gage shotgun and Ithaca .22 rifle. Scuba gear was also grabbed and stolen from the property.

Loss is listed at $28,000.