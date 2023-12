Salina Police are looking for a thief who stole a motorcycle from a downtown parking lot.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that last Friday, someone stole a 2011 Harley Davidson Super Glide motorcycle from the lot behind 125-1/2 N.Santa Fe.

Investigators are reviewing area cameras to see if the crime was caught on video.

The black motorcycle has Kansas tag: 71 FXY and is valued at $9,500.