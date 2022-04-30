Harkin and Molino headline Men’s Tennis All-KCAC selections, Scholar-Athletes announced

Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) was named the KCAC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year, and Josh Molino was named the KCAC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year headlining KWU’s All-KCAC Men’s Tennis selections.

Harkin has been phenomenal for the Coyotes in his freshman campaign, posting a 12-8 overall record in singles and a 12-8 overall record in doubles play this season, including the fall tournament season. Harkin posted a 6-3 record on conference play for the Coyotes at No. 1 singles. He posted a 7-2 conference record in doubles play along with partner Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.). He was named First Team All-KCAC

Molino has led the Coyotes to an incredible turnaround from a year ago. The Coyotes finished 7-2 in the KCAC this season, after not winning a match last year in conference play. Molino has done a phenomenal job building the team this season for the Coyotes.

KWU also had two others earn All-KCAC honors.

Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) was selected to the All-KCAC second-team and Alex Sherer was selected to the honorable-mention team.

Ware was an impressive 8-1 in the KCAC as a freshman at the No. 2 singles position for the Coyotes. He was 12-4 overall in the spring season, going 12-3 at the No. 2 position in the spring season. He also posted a 12-5 overall record at doubles including going 7-2 in the KCAC at No. 2 doubles.

Sherer was 7-2 in the KCAC at the No. 3 singles position for the Coyotes, and had a 12-5 overall record in singles in the spring season. He was 11-5 at No. 3 singles and had one win at No. 2 as well. He had a 10-7 overall record in doubles for the Coyotes, including a 7-2 mark in the KCAC in doubles.

The KCAC also announced its 2022 KCAC Scholar-Athletes for men’s tennis. Caleb Carter (SR/Edmond, Okla.) was named to the Scholar-Athlete team.

The All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete Academic Award recognizes excellence in the classroom by KCAC member student-athletes who are sophomores or above in academic standing at the beginning of the semester in which they compete, carry a minimum 3.250 cumulative GPA at the beginning of the semester in which they compete and student-athletes must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at the current KCAC institution to be eligible.

Kansas Wesleyan finished its season at 9-8 overall and a 7-2 mark in the KCAC after the KCAC Semifinals. KWU was 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the Kansas Conference a year ago.