Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 53 °

Harkin and Molino headline Men’s Tennis All-KCAC selections, Scholar-Athletes announced

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 30, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) was named the KCAC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year, and Josh Molino was named the KCAC Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year headlining KWU’s All-KCAC Men’s Tennis selections.

 

Harkin has been phenomenal for the Coyotes in his freshman campaign, posting a 12-8 overall record in singles and a 12-8 overall record in doubles play this season, including the fall tournament season. Harkin posted a 6-3 record on conference play for the Coyotes at No. 1 singles. He posted a 7-2 conference record in doubles play along with partner Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.). He was named First Team All-KCAC

 

Molino has led the Coyotes to an incredible turnaround from a year ago. The Coyotes finished 7-2 in the KCAC this season, after not winning a match last year in conference play. Molino has done a phenomenal job building the team this season for the Coyotes.

 

KWU also had two others earn All-KCAC honors.

 

Bryce Ware (FR/Amarillo, Texas) was selected to the All-KCAC second-team and Alex Sherer was selected to the honorable-mention team.

 

Ware was an impressive 8-1 in the KCAC as a freshman at the No. 2 singles position for the Coyotes. He was 12-4 overall in the spring season, going 12-3 at the No. 2 position in the spring season. He also posted a 12-5 overall record at doubles including going 7-2 in the KCAC at No. 2 doubles.

 

Sherer was 7-2 in the KCAC at the No. 3 singles position for the Coyotes, and had a 12-5 overall record in singles in the spring season. He was 11-5 at No. 3 singles and had one win at No. 2 as well. He had a 10-7 overall record in doubles for the Coyotes, including a 7-2 mark in the KCAC in doubles.

 

The KCAC also announced its 2022 KCAC Scholar-Athletes for men’s tennis. Caleb Carter (SR/Edmond, Okla.) was named to the Scholar-Athlete team.

 

The All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete Academic Award recognizes excellence in the classroom by KCAC member student-athletes who are sophomores or above in academic standing at the beginning of the semester in which they compete, carry a minimum 3.250 cumulative GPA at the beginning of the semester in which they compete and student-athletes must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at the current KCAC institution to be eligible.

 

Kansas Wesleyan finished its season at 9-8 overall and a 7-2 mark in the KCAC after the KCAC Semifinals. KWU was 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the Kansas Conference a year ago.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Harkin and Molino headline Men̵...

Kansas Wesleyan's Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) was named the KCAC Men's Tennis Freshman of t...

April 30, 2022 Comments

K-State’s Thompson, Yeast Selecte...

Sports News

April 30, 2022

Tornadoes Touch Down Across Kansas

Top News

April 30, 2022

Durable Outdoor License Cards Becom...

Kansas News

April 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Durable Outdoor License C...
April 30, 2022Comments
COVID Restrictions Remove...
April 30, 2022Comments
Cruisin’ to Feed th...
April 30, 2022Comments
Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Te...
April 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra