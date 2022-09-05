Salina, KS

Hardacre earns KCAC Women’s Volleyball Defender of the Week honor

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 5, 2022

Elizabeth Hardacre (SR/Kensington, Kan.) of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned this week’s KCAC Women’s Volleyball Defender of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes for the KCAC Player of the Week program were selected for their performances from Aug. 29-Sept. 4 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

 

Hardacre made her presence known at the net on defense for the Coyotes during the 5-match stretch in Florida, where the Coyotes went 4-1, the lone loss coming to still-unbeaten William Carey. She averaged a very impressive 1.53 blocks per set on the week, tallying 26 total blocks during the week. She also carried a strong presence on offense, averaging 2.41 kills per set while hitting .356 on the week. Hardacre’s play, especially down the stretch in the tournament, was a big reason KWU enjoyed success on the weekend.

 

Hardacre was instrumental in helping the Coyotes go 4-1 on the Labor Day trip to Florida. The Coyotes beat Warner on Thursday evening, then went 3-1 in the Florida College tournament, with wins over Florida National, Warner, and Florida College.

 

The Coyotes will play their first home match of the regular season on Thursday, hosting Friends University in a non-conference match starting at 7 p.m. inside Mabee Arena.

