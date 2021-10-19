HARDACRE AND DECKINGER EARN KCAC VOLLEYBALL WEEKLY HONORS

Kansas Wesleyan’s Elizabeth Hardacre (JR/Kensington, Kan.) and Josie Deckinger (SO/Wichita, Kan.) have earned KCAC Volleyball Attacker and Setter of the Week honors, respectively, for their efforts in matches for the Coyotes last week. The duo was selected from nominations by conference sports information directors.

Hardacre has really stepped up in the middle position for the Coyotes. This week, in two matches, she averaged 4.17 kills per set while hitting an impressive .537. She had 10 kills in a sweep of Oklahoma Wesleyan on the road, then added 15 more in a sweep over Sterling. Against Sterling, she was a huge part of helping KWU rally from a 9-point deficit in the second set to win. She also averaged 1.17 blocks per set on the week.

Deckinger was absolutely amazing for the Coyotes in two wins this week. Anchoring KWU’s 6-2 offense, she averaged 9.17 assists per set, including an amazing 10.67 per set against Sterling on Saturday. She was a big part of helping KWU rally from a 9-point second-set deficit to win and sweep Sterling and extend KWU’s win streak to 10 matches. This marks the third time this season that Deckinger has been named KCAC Volleyball Setter of the Week.

Kansas Wesleyan is 17-7 overall and 6-2 in the KCAC, and has won its last 10 matches. The Coyotes host No. 23 ranked Doane on Wednesday before heading to Tabor on Saturday.