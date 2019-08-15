Salina, KS

Hansen Foundation Launching Magazine

KSAL StaffAugust 15, 2019

A charitable foundation which serves a 26 county area of Kansas will begin publishing a magazine.

According to the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, they will launch a new quarterly magazine this month.

Northwest Kansas Today will be published by the Foundation and distributed to all residents of its 26-county service area. The magazine will feature area businesses, arts, lifestyle, communities and people.

The mission of the Foundation is to provide opportunities for the people of Northwest Kansas to enjoy the highest possible quality of life. In addition to the grants and strategic initiatives the Foundation provides, the Hansen Trustees believe that the publication, highlighting the many positive attributes of the region, will contribute to the sense of pride for our communities. It also can be used by residents and businesses to recruit new people to Northwest Kansas. Readers are encouraged to share their copy with friends and family who do not live in the area.

A digital version will also be available on the Foundation’s website at www.danehansenfoundation.org.

Northwest Kansas Today, which is designed to share stories for and about this area’s people and communities, will be distributed at no cost to all verified post office addresses in the Foundation’s service area.  In order to efficiently provide the magazine to all residents, the Foundation is not able to remove an address from the mailing list. Anyone receiving the magazine who does not wish to read it is encouraged to share it with someone who might.  Because the mailing goes through several post offices, the magazine will not hit every mailbox on the same date, but residents should look for it to arrive in late August or early September.

Story ideas or other feedback can be sent to the Foundation at: [email protected]

The magazine will not include advertisements.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

