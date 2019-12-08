Hansen Community Intern Applications Being Accepted

The Dane G. Hansen Foundation and K-State Research and Extension Community Intern Program gives upper level college students the opportunity to link classroom learning to a pre-professional work experience. Intern positions are now posted. Students can find the list of opportunities with descriptions by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.danehansenfoundation.org, click on Internships, then on Hansen Community Interns. The list is also located on the K-State Research and Extension jobs page.

There are opportunities for 22 college students in communities across Northwest Kansas. The specific skill set needed is listed with each position announcement. These are well paid internships and the host community or organization provides the office space and housing for the intern.

Opportunities are available for students in a variety of majors, ranging from architecture to marketing, and many orthers.

Applicants must:

have completed at least six (6) university semesters at any college or university

be self-motivated and able to work independently with minimal supervision

possess strong communications skills (oral and written)

meet any job-specific requirements, as listed on the individual position announcement.

Interns must live in the relevant northwestern Kansas community during the summer of 2020. Employment is contingent on the results of a background check.

The materials students will need to submit for consideration are:

A cover letter, explaining why you are interested in the position and why you should be selected Your resume, highlighting work, education, and experience that would help you succeed in the internship A list of three (3) professional references and their contact information (Name, Title, Company/Organization, e-mail address, and phone number)

The APPLICATION PROCEDURE section of the position announcement may also specify to include a copy of your portfolio. If a portfolio is requested, please combine it into one PDF file for submission.

Please assemble your cover letter, resume, and references list as one (1) document (.pdf).

Submit your application materials (including your portfolio if specified on the position announcement) as an attachment in an e-mail to Nadine Sigle at [email protected] with the subject line “Hansen Internship: [Location].”

The deadline to submit applications is January 31, 2020.

For further details on the internship program, go to danehansenfoundation.org, and click on the internships tab, or contact Nadine Sigle at [email protected] or (785) 346-6256.