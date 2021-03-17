Hannah Hart named KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Hannah Hart (FR/Ventura, Calif.) has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for her efforts in a tournament last week for the Coyotes. She was selected for her performance from March 8-14 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

The freshman Hart had a great tournament to open the spring portion of the golf season for the Coyotes. Hart put together back-to-back 86s to card a 172 for the tournament, and finish second place at the Evangel Spring Invitational held at Freemont Hills Country Club.

Her outstanding play also helped lead KWU to a 76 shot win in the tournament in the team standings. It was also the sixth straight tournament win for the Coyotes.

Up next for the Coyotes is the First Leg of the KCAC Championships next Monday and Tuesday at Battle Creek in Broken Arrow, Okla. KWU hosts the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Invitational the following week at the Salina Country Club.