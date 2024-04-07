Hands-On Demonstrations For Livestock Watering Options

Kansas State University extension agents and watershed specialists will host a livestock water systems tour on April 11-12 at several sites in northeast Kansas.

Officials say the free event will offer expert advice to producers about various livestock watering options to safeguard water quality. These projects will include a hands-on tire tank installation, solar panel pumping systems, wet wells, gravity fed waterers and more.

The program begins at 9 a.m. at Hidden Hill Farm in Auburn on April 11. A full agenda for the two-day event can be found online from the Kansas Center for Agricultural Resources and the Environment. Lunch will be provided on both days.

“We are excited to give participants the opportunity to learn about these watering systems in person,” said Daniel Skucius, K-State Research and Extension watershed specialist. “We understand that every livestock operation is different, so this is a great way for producers to see the different options they have for protecting water quality on their lands.”

The field day is sponsored by K-State Research and Extension (Douglas and Shawnee Counties, Meadowlark and Frontier Districts, and KCARE) , Douglas County Conservation District, and the Upper Wakarusa WRAPS (Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams).