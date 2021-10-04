Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 59 °

Handgun Taken in Garage Burglary

KSAL StaffOctober 4, 2021

A Salina couple is without some cash and a handgun after an alleged residential burglary last week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that over the night of Sept. 30, someone allegedly entered a garage at a house in the 2700 block of Bret Avenue. Various cabinet doors in the garage were opened, and some things were missing from the two vehicles parked in there. A 9mm handgun, a pair of sunglasses and $250 in cash were taken out of the two trucks. The total in losses is estimated at $1,150.

Forrester said the owners believed that the vehicles were locked, but they couldn’t remember for sure.

Neighborhood video surveillance footage from that night shows a black truck driving around slowly, and the driver was apparently recording the neighborhood with their phone.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Handgun Taken in Garage Burglary

A Salina couple is without some cash and a handgun after an alleged residential burglary last week. ...

October 4, 2021 Comments

Community Relations Division Opens ...

Top News

October 4, 2021

Stolen Driver’s License Recovered

Kansas News

October 4, 2021

3.8 Earthquake Centered Near Gypsum

Top News

October 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Handgun Taken in Garage B...
October 4, 2021Comments
Stolen Driver’s Lic...
October 4, 2021Comments
Blessed Are The Animals
October 3, 2021Comments
Free Landfill Day Planned
October 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices