Handgun Taken in Garage Burglary

A Salina couple is without some cash and a handgun after an alleged residential burglary last week.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that over the night of Sept. 30, someone allegedly entered a garage at a house in the 2700 block of Bret Avenue. Various cabinet doors in the garage were opened, and some things were missing from the two vehicles parked in there. A 9mm handgun, a pair of sunglasses and $250 in cash were taken out of the two trucks. The total in losses is estimated at $1,150.

Forrester said the owners believed that the vehicles were locked, but they couldn’t remember for sure.

Neighborhood video surveillance footage from that night shows a black truck driving around slowly, and the driver was apparently recording the neighborhood with their phone.