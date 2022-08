A handgun is missing after a party at a home east of Salina Saturday night that was occupied as an Airbnb.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News there were about 30 people who attended a party at the home in the 3500 block of Country Club Road,

A 22-year-old man showed up at the party with a Taurus 9mm handgun. He put it in a closet for safe-keeping. The gun went missing while the man was at the party.