Handcuffed Woman Escapes Custody

KSAL StaffJanuary 2, 2018

Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped custody from a K-9 patrol unit while in handcuffs Monday evening.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies are now searching for 29-year-old Sierra Machnicki of Salina after she was arrested and placed into the front seat of a Saline County Sheriff’s Ford Explorer.

Melander says a deputy stopped Machniki’s vehicle just before 11pm in the 200 block of N. 5th for driving without headlights on. She then gave the deputy a false name.

A records check revealed her identity and that she was driving on a suspended license.

Melander added that Machnicki was restrained with handcuffs behind her back and seat belted into the front seat of the SUV because the K-9 unit has no back seat.

A drug sniffing dog from the Salina Police Department gave indication of drugs inside her car.

While officers were confiscating a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from inside the suspect’s car – the woman opened the door on the patrol unit and fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who comes in contact with Machnicki to call authorities immediately.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

