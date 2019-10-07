Handcuffed Man Ran from Police

A Salina man suspected of stealing change from a car wash vacuum was arrested after running from police.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 8pm Saturday evening, officers were sent to Casey’s located at 1100 E. Iron after staff thought a man was trying to break into the change box. Officers then determined he was only trying to unlock his bike from the post.

As police interviewed 34-year-old Andrew Whitmer they discovered he had an active Saline County warrant. While officers were placing him under arrest they discovered baggies of meth in his pockets along with drug paraphernalia.

Once in handcuffs, Whitmer broke away from officers and ran across Ohio Street and fell down in the lot at Wholesale Liquor.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include possession of narcotics with intent to sell and felony interference with law enforcement.