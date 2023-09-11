Handcuffed Man Falls Trying to Run from Cops

A Wichita man is in jail after authorities were alerted to a stolen car in Salina.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Michael Georage was taken into custody after he ran from cops – twice. On Saturday around 2:20pm, police officers headed to the 1800 block of W. Crawford after a tag alert was logged on the stolen car.

Georage reportedly jumped out of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra and then refused to follow commands to stop and tripped trying to get away.

Once in handcuffs he broke away, running behind a Bar-B-Q restaurant where he tripped again and hit his head on the ground.

The man was transported to the hospital, checked out and taken to jail. Georage is now facing numerous charges that could include possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement and attempting to steal a pair of handcuffs.