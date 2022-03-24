Hand Tools Stolen From Construction Trailers

Three construction trailers were damaged and one was broken into in a burglary earlier in the week.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that over the course of Sunday night into Monday morning, three trailers were messed with in the 1200 block of E. North Street.

The trailers, belonging to Busboom and Rauh Construction and Hutton Construction, had an estimated $1,500 in damage and $13,000 in stolen items.

Hanus said that the locks were damaged on each of the trailers, and miscellaneous hand tools were stolen from one. The types of tools include laser levels and hammer drills.