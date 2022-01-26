Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 15 °

Hammond to Lead Salina Parks & Rec

Todd PittengerJanuary 26, 2022

A permanent leader is now in charge of the Salina Parks & Recreation Department.

According to the City of Salina, City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Jeff Hammond as the Director of Parks & Recreation. Hammond was formerly the Deputy Parks & Recreation Director and has been serving as the
interim director since October.

Hammond is a certified Park and Recreation Professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Bowling Green State University, and a master’s degree in Recreation Administration
from the University of Toledo.

Schrage remarked, “Following a national search and selection process, Jeff emerged as our top candidate. Jeff is well
rounded with his private and public sector experience. He joined our organization in 2016, and since that time, has applied his leadership in aquatics, recreation, facilities, special events, and budget management. We are excited to have Jeff continue his professional journey within our organization.”

Hammond takes over for former Salina Parks & Recreation Director Chris Cotten, who was appointed as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Hammond to Lead Salina Parks & Rec

A permanent leader is now in charge of the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. According to...

January 26, 2022 Comments

Salina Man Sentenced in Robbery / A...

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

Free State Celebration on Saturday

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

Governor Seeks Federal Disaster Dec...

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Sentenced in R...
January 26, 2022Comments
Free State Celebration on...
January 26, 2022Comments
Governor Seeks Federal Di...
January 26, 2022Comments
Minor Injuries in Two-Veh...
January 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices