Hammond to Lead Salina Parks & Rec

A permanent leader is now in charge of the Salina Parks & Recreation Department.

According to the City of Salina, City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Jeff Hammond as the Director of Parks & Recreation. Hammond was formerly the Deputy Parks & Recreation Director and has been serving as the

interim director since October.

Hammond is a certified Park and Recreation Professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Bowling Green State University, and a master’s degree in Recreation Administration

from the University of Toledo.

Schrage remarked, “Following a national search and selection process, Jeff emerged as our top candidate. Jeff is well

rounded with his private and public sector experience. He joined our organization in 2016, and since that time, has applied his leadership in aquatics, recreation, facilities, special events, and budget management. We are excited to have Jeff continue his professional journey within our organization.”

Hammond takes over for former Salina Parks & Recreation Director Chris Cotten, who was appointed as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Kansas City, Missouri.