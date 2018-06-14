Hammel’s Strong Start Derailed by KC Errors

KANSAS CITY — Another solid outing by a Royals starter. But the offensive rut rolls on.

Right-hander Jason Hammel gave up just two earned runs over 7 1/3 innings, but he received no offensive support in a 7-0 loss to the Reds on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Cincinnati swept the two-game set.

Hammel gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out three. But the Royals’ offense has managed just 11 runs in its past seven games.

“I thought he was in complete control for seven innings,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He really managed his pitch count.”

Reds starter Tyler Mahle struck out just one batter through 6 1/3 innings, but the Royals had no serious threats as he permitted three hits and two walks.

“He pitched good,” Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier said. “His fastball kind of jumps on you. It plays harder than it shows.”

The Reds broke through against Hammel in the seventh, thanks to some iffy defense. Jose Peraza looped a double leading off, and went to third on a groundout.

With the infield in, Scooter Gennett hit a hard two-hopper at shortstop Alcides Escobar, who tired to play it to his left side. But it eluded him for an error and Peraza scored.

“The ball kind of skipped up on Esky,” Yost said. “Hammel made a good pitch, but the ball just skipped on Esky.”

A bloop single by Eugenio Suarez moved Gennett to third. Jesse Winker then hit a double-play grounder at Dozier, who took the out at first and then tried to get a tag double play at second. It didn’t matter because Dozier’s throw hit the runner for an error and it was 2-0.

“I made some pitches,” Hammel said. “Sometimes in that regard, that’s all I can do, is make pitches. I know that guys aren’t trying to kick the ball and not trying to misplay it, but at this level, those things affect the outcome. That’s the game in a nutshell. Whoever makes less mistakes is usually the team that comes out on top. We made some mistakes tonight, and it cost us.”

Adam Duvall’s grand slam off Royals reliever Jason Adam in the ninth put the game well out of reach.